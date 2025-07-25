A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bread Finl Hldgs Through 3 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Bread Finl Hldgs BFH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 3 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bread Finl Hldgs, presenting an average target of $55.0, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $48.67, the current average has increased by 13.01%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bread Finl Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $65.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $52.00 $45.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $39.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bread Finl Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bread Finl Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private-label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains a minority interest in spun-off LoyaltyOne, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

A Deep Dive into Bread Finl Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bread Finl Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, Bread Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

