Synovus Financial Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Synovus Financial SNV underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.82, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.17% from the previous average price target of $56.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Synovus Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $62.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $50.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $55.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Announces Buy $56.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Financial compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Synovus Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Synovus Financial Better

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Synovus Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Synovus Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Synovus Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

