What Analysts Are Saying About Pool Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Pool POOL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $333.0, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. This current average represents a 3.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $345.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pool is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $340.00 $310.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $320.00 $300.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $322.00 $370.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pool. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pool compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pool's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Pool's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pool's Background

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. Its products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Pool: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pool's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pool's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pool's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pool's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

