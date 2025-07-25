10 Analysts Have This To Say About Labcorp Hldgs

Ratings for Labcorp Hldgs LH were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $282.0, a high estimate of $306.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average has increased by 5.86% from the previous average price target of $266.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Labcorp Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $306.00 $283.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $302.00 $290.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $282.00 $284.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $285.00 $260.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $250.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $283.00 $270.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $290.00 $274.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $267.00 $253.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Labcorp Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Labcorp Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Labcorp Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Labcorp Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Labcorp Hldgs analyst ratings.

Delving into Labcorp Hldgs's Background

Labcorp is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Breaking Down Labcorp Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Labcorp Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.6% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Labcorp Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.