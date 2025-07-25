6 Analysts Assess Edwards Lifesciences: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Edwards Lifesciences EW, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Edwards Lifesciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $83.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Marking an increase of 5.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $79.17.

The standing of Edwards Lifesciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $79.00 $78.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $75.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $73.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $84.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Edwards Lifesciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Edwards Lifesciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

Breaking Down Edwards Lifesciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edwards Lifesciences's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Edwards Lifesciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

