Analyst Expectations For Krystal Biotech's Future

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Krystal Biotech KRYS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $211.67, along with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 1.25% from the previous average price target of $214.36.

The perception of Krystal Biotech by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00 Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Neutral $176.00 $155.00 Bill Maughan Clear Street Announces Buy $190.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $215.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $189.00 $195.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Krystal Biotech's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Krystal Biotech's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Krystal Biotech's Background

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Krystal Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 94.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.35%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

