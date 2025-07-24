Assessing Karooooo: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Karooooo KARO, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $57.75, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Marking an increase of 13.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Karooooo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $58.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Announces Buy $60.00 - Roy Campbell Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $53.00 $43.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $58.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Karooooo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Karooooo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Karooooo compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Karooooo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Karooooo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Karooooo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Karooooo analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd is a provider of real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. It offers a comprehensive, cloud-based smart mobility platform for connected vehicles and other assets. The company's software-as-a-service platform provides customers with differentiated insights and analytics to optimize business and workforce, increase efficiency and decrease costs, improve safety, monitor environmental impact, assist with regularity compliance, and manage risk. The segments of the group are Cartrack; Carzuka; and Karooooo Logistics, of which key revenue is derived from the Cartrack segment.

Karooooo: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Karooooo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.04% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Karooooo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Karooooo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Karooooo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Karooooo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.