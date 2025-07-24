What Analysts Are Saying About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.06, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 13.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.56.

The perception of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tessa Romero JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Perform $22.00 $19.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $26.00 Tessa Romero JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $26.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $35.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $28.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $24.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $32.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Tessa Romero JP Morgan Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Background

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.7% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

