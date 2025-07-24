Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Boston Scientific Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Boston Scientific BSX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $123.17, with a high estimate of $133.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has increased by 3.33% from the previous average price target of $119.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Boston Scientific among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $117.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $118.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $119.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boston Scientific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boston Scientific's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

