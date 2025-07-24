7 Analysts Have This To Say About T-Mobile US

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on T-Mobile US TMUS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $261.5, along with a high estimate of $305.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.97% from the previous average price target of $259.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of T-Mobile US by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $285.00 $265.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $265.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Maintains Underweight $200.00 $200.00 Steve Malcolm Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $228.00 - Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $255.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $277.50 $275.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for T-Mobile US's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into T-Mobile US's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Key Indicators: T-Mobile US's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining T-Mobile US's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.59% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

