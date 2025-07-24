The Analyst Verdict: CrowdStrike Holdings In The Eyes Of 40 Experts

During the last three months, 40 analysts shared their evaluations of CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 16 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 10 13 6 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $490.55, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $371.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.12% increase from the previous average price target of $437.54.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $530.00 $520.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $465.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $495.00 $490.00 Janice Quek CFRA Raises Hold $555.00 $517.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $505.00 $505.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $530.00 $389.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Maintains Market Perform $371.00 $371.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $371.00 $347.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Raises Buy $420.00 $410.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $495.00 $480.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $505.00 $400.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $485.00 $390.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $530.00 $425.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $440.00 $450.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $520.00 $410.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $530.00 $415.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $490.00 $455.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $480.00 $370.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $520.00 $410.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $450.00 $425.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $510.00 $500.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $475.00 $420.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Neutral $470.00 $420.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $540.00 $450.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $515.00 $515.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $530.00 $420.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $525.00 $475.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $430.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $515.00 $450.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $475.00 $440.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $545.00 $425.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $475.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Maintains Neutral $425.00 $425.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $455.00 $415.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $475.00 $390.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $500.00 $400.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Financial Milestones: CrowdStrike Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

