The Analyst Verdict: CrowdStrike Holdings In The Eyes Of 40 Experts

During the last three months, 40 analysts shared their evaluations of CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $490.55, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $371.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.12% increase from the previous average price target of $437.54.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$520.00
|Steve Koenig
|Macquarie
|Announces
|Neutral
|$465.00
|-
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$495.00
|$490.00
|Janice Quek
|CFRA
|Raises
|Hold
|$555.00
|$517.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$505.00
|$505.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$389.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$371.00
|$371.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$371.00
|$347.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$420.00
|$410.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$495.00
|$480.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$505.00
|$400.00
|Adam Tindle
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$485.00
|$390.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$530.00
|$425.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$440.00
|$450.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$500.00
|$450.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$520.00
|$410.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$415.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$490.00
|$455.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$480.00
|$370.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$520.00
|$410.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$450.00
|$425.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$510.00
|$500.00
|Michael Walkley
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Hold
|$475.00
|$420.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$500.00
|$500.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$470.00
|$420.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Raises
|Overweight
|$540.00
|$450.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$515.00
|$515.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$420.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$475.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$550.00
|$430.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$515.00
|$450.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$440.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$545.00
|$425.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$500.00
|$475.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$480.00
|$435.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$425.00
|$425.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$455.00
|$415.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$475.00
|$390.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$450.00
|$450.00
|David Turkaly
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$500.00
|$400.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
Financial Milestones: CrowdStrike Holdings's Journey
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.
