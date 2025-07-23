Where Take-Two Interactive Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Take-Two Interactive TTWO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Take-Two Interactive, revealing an average target of $256.5, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Observing a 9.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $234.30.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Take-Two Interactive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $265.00 $210.00 Christopher Schoell UBS Raises Buy $275.00 $230.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $230.00 $210.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $269.00 $253.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $236.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Take-Two Interactive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Take-Two Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Take-Two Interactive analyst ratings.

Discovering Take-Two Interactive: A Closer Look

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

A Deep Dive into Take-Two Interactive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Take-Two Interactive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.08% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -235.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -95.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -34.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.