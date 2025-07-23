KeyCorp Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of KeyCorp KEY during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.2, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.75, the current average has increased by 13.8%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of KeyCorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $16.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $18.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into KeyCorp's Background

With assets of over $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KeyCorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.41% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

