What Analysts Are Saying About Halliburton Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Halliburton HAL in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.67, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 9.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.22.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Halliburton by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $28.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $27.00 $30.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $31.00 $32.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $28.00 $34.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Halliburton's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Halliburton's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Halliburton analyst ratings.

Get to Know Halliburton Better

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Key Indicators: Halliburton's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Halliburton's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.