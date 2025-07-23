Expert Outlook: EQT Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on EQT EQT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EQT and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $63.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.05% increase from the previous average price target of $55.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of EQT among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $66.00 $62.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $55.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $66.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $65.00 - Leo Mariani Roth Capital Announces Buy $69.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EQT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Discovering EQT: A Closer Look

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Key Indicators: EQT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EQT's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 85.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.