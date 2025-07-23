What Analysts Are Saying About Steven Madden Stock

Ratings for Steven Madden SHOO were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.86, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A decline of 9.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Steven Madden by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Steven Madden Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.00 $35.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Steven Madden's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Steven Madden's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Key Indicators: Steven Madden's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.