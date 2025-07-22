What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Waste Management

Ratings for Waste Management WM were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $254.29, a high estimate of $277.00, and a low estimate of $229.00. Observing a 5.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $240.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Waste Management by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $256.00 $255.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $255.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $265.00 $260.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $229.00 $229.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $250.00 $244.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $245.00 $241.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $263.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $277.00 $225.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $271.00 $260.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $227.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $235.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $265.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Waste Management's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Waste Management showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

