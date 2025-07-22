Analyst Expectations For Diamondback Energy's Future

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Diamondback Energy FANG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Diamondback Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $190.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $228.00 and a low estimate of $161.00. A 1.46% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $192.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Diamondback Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $221.00 $204.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $228.00 $225.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $180.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $208.00 $207.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $183.00 $186.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $234.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $179.00 $186.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $161.00 $167.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $165.00 $170.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $170.00 $202.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Diamondback Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Diamondback Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Diamondback Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 81.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Diamondback Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

