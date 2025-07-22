Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $176.12, a high estimate of $202.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Highlighting a 4.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $184.75.

The perception of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $165.00 $166.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $155.00 $167.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $172.00 $182.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $176.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $166.00 $183.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Jazz Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.46% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

