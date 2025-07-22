Expert Outlook: Lululemon Athletica Through The Eyes Of 24 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica LULU over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $312.85, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $224.00. Highlighting a 7.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $338.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lululemon Athletica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $224.00 $303.00 Mingkai Zhuang CICC Announces Market Perform $280.49 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $276.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $346.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $325.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $370.00 $400.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $250.00 $302.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $320.00 $400.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $290.00 $297.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $340.00 $350.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $270.00 $300.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $290.00 $330.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Lowers Buy $405.00 $420.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $360.00 $385.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $317.00 $366.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $315.00 $280.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $400.00 $320.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $385.00 $385.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $325.00 $275.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $346.00 $373.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $276.00 $309.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $300.00 $315.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $275.00 $330.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lululemon Athletica's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Financial Milestones: Lululemon Athletica's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lululemon Athletica's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.32% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

