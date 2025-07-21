Huntington Bancshares Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Huntington Bancshares HBAN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.67, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.28% increase from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Huntington Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $21.00 $18.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Huntington Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Huntington Bancshares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Huntington Bancshares Better

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Huntington Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Huntington Bancshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.46% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

