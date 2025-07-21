Analyst Expectations For Uber Technologies's Future

Ratings for Uber Technologies UBER were provided by 28 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 7 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $102.79, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.59% from the previous average price target of $92.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $93.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $109.00 $100.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $97.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $84.00 $90.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $106.00 $96.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Buy $110.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $110.00 $103.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $105.00 $89.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $92.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $82.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $107.00 $103.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $96.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $100.00 $95.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $97.00 $86.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $80.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $110.00 $96.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $80.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Uber Technologies: A Closer Look

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.84% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

