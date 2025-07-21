Ingersoll Rand Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ingersoll Rand IR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $93.83, with a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. Marking an increase of 10.82%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $84.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ingersoll Rand is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $95.00 $78.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $91.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $88.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $86.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ingersoll Rand's Background

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Ingersoll Rand's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Ingersoll Rand adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

