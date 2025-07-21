Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Cushman & Wakefield Stock

Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield CWK were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cushman & Wakefield and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.67, the current average has increased by 9.55%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cushman & Wakefield by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 - Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $9.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $14.50 $14.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cushman & Wakefield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cushman & Wakefield compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cushman & Wakefield's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cushman & Wakefield's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales as well as advisory services such valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Breaking Down Cushman & Wakefield's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cushman & Wakefield's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cushman & Wakefield's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cushman & Wakefield's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

