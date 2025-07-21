Expert Outlook: First Solar Through The Eyes Of 21 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for First Solar FSLR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 5 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Solar, revealing an average target of $202.3, a high estimate of $278.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has decreased by 5.08% from the previous average price target of $213.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Solar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $203.00 $186.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $194.00 $192.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $278.00 $275.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $188.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $192.00 $157.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $275.00 $251.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Hold $157.00 $127.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $255.00 $204.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Steve Fleishman Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $221.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $245.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $202.00 $253.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Buy $172.37 $172.37 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $251.00 $259.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $127.00 $202.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $177.00 $191.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $214.00 $237.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $187.00 $200.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $235.00 $240.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $100.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Solar's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Solar Better

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.35% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

