Deep Dive Into Western Alliance Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Western Alliance WAL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.3, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.16%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Western Alliance by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $93.00 $96.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $92.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $80.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $97.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $91.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Announces Buy $95.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Buy $92.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $105.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $90.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Western Alliance. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Alliance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Western Alliance's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Western Alliance's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Western Alliance's Background

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking and Corporate & Other.

Western Alliance's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Alliance's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Alliance's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

