Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Regions Finl Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Regions Finl RF, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.2, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 9.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regions Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $24.00 -

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Regions Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Regions Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Regions Finl Better

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Regions Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.12% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

