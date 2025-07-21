Comerica Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Comerica CMA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Comerica, presenting an average target of $62.11, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.95% increase from the previous average price target of $59.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Comerica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $61.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $73.00 $69.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $68.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $61.00 $54.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $60.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $61.00 $60.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $57.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $47.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Comerica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Comerica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Comerica's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Comerica showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

