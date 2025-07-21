Breaking Down Globant: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Globant GLOB in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Globant, presenting an average target of $122.75, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Highlighting a 28.96% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $172.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Globant among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Divya Goyal Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $115.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $87.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $97.00 $165.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Neutral $120.00 $190.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $153.00 $194.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $120.00 $225.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $116.00 $154.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $150.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $170.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $160.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Globant's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Globant's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globant analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globant

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Financial Insights: Globant

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Globant's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Globant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.