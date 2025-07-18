Where PENN Entertainment Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PENN Entertainment PENN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.33, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.18% from the previous average price target of $22.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PENN Entertainment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Felicia Hendrix Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $19.00 $17.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $24.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $24.00 - Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $25.00 $24.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PENN Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering PENN Entertainment: A Closer Look

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

PENN Entertainment: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PENN Entertainment's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.08% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PENN Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

