Expert Outlook: Generac Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Generac Hldgs GNRC in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $163.12, with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $127.00. Highlighting a 9.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $181.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $164.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $175.00 $200.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $200.00 Jeff Osborne TD Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $173.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $165.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $127.00 $171.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Generac Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Generac Hldgs's Background

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Generac Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

