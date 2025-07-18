Assessing Verint Systems: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Verint Systems VRNT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 8.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Verint Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $40.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verint Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Verint Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Verint Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries, helps brands provide Boundless customer experience (CX) automation. AI offers a solution, and that's where Verint comes in. It empowers brands with groundbreaking AI via a next-gen open platform. Its Verint Open Platform helps organizations increase CX automation to achieve their strategic objectives and realize ROI. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Verint Systems

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Verint Systems's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verint Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verint Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verint Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

