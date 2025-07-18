6 Analysts Have This To Say About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT AHR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.5, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.97% from the previous average price target of $34.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of American Healthcare REIT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Announces Outperform $41.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $42.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $32.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $37.00 Joe Dickstein Jefferies Announces Buy $37.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Healthcare REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Healthcare REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Healthcare REIT analyst ratings.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

American Healthcare REIT: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: American Healthcare REIT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcare REIT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Healthcare REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

