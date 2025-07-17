Expert Outlook: IDEXX Laboratories Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on IDEXX Laboratories IDXX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $543.83, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $475.00. Marking an increase of 3.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $524.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive IDEXX Laboratories. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $600.00 $580.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $540.00 $510.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $580.00 $515.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $510.00 $460.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $558.00 $548.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $475.00 $535.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IDEXX Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IDEXX Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IDEXX Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IDEXX Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for IDEXX Laboratories's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into IDEXX Laboratories's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IDEXX Laboratories analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind IDEXX Laboratories

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets close to 35% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Breaking Down IDEXX Laboratories's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: IDEXX Laboratories displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IDEXX Laboratories's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IDEXX Laboratories's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IDEXX Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.