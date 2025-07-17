6 Analysts Have This To Say About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods UNFI underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average represents a 11.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $29.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of United Natural Foods by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $26.00 Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $32.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $24.00 $33.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United Natural Foods. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Natural Foods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for United Natural Foods's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of United Natural Foods's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering United Natural Foods: A Closer Look

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and other.

Financial Milestones: United Natural Foods's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, United Natural Foods showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.48% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: United Natural Foods's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Natural Foods's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Natural Foods's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: United Natural Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

