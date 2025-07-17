Assessing Sarepta Therapeutics: Insights From 35 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 35 analysts provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 18 9 0 2 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 3 0 1 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 1 3M Ago 3 9 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $61.14, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 44.81% from the previous average price target of $110.79.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sarepta Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $123.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $85.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $50.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $29.00 - Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $113.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $60.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $100.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $89.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $54.00 $125.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $28.00 $76.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $70.00 $120.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $36.00 $70.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $125.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Louise Chen Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $84.00 $169.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Outperform $85.00 $179.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $115.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $60.00 $193.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $89.00 $209.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $58.00 $87.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $100.00 $178.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $98.00 $112.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $110.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $184.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $81.00 $163.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $40.00 $75.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $113.00 $182.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $183.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sarepta Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sarepta Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 80.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -60.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

