What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Magnolia Oil & Gas

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.33, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.13% lower than the prior average price target of $25.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Magnolia Oil & Gas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $25.00 $24.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $21.00 $22.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $28.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Magnolia Oil & Gas's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Magnolia Oil & Gas's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Key Indicators: Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

