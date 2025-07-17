What Analysts Are Saying About BRC Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on BRC BRCC in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.0, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

The standing of BRC among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $4.00 $4.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BRC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BRC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BRC compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BRC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BRC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BRC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. It is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. Its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BRC

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BRC's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BRC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BRC's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

