Block Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (27 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 27 analysts have published ratings on Block XYZ in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 15 4 1 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 2 3M Ago 3 8 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Block, presenting an average target of $68.11, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average represents a 13.42% decrease from the previous average price target of $78.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Block by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $75.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $73.00 $65.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $70.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $80.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Underweight $50.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $57.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Sell $61.00 $60.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $58.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $79.00 $74.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Sell $60.00 - Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Neutral $50.00 $110.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $70.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $80.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $70.00 $80.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $51.00 $85.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $63.00 $86.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $75.00 $75.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $57.00 $65.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $74.00 $103.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $65.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $95.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $80.00 $100.00 Philip Gibbs Keybanc Lowers Overweight $65.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Block. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Block. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Block compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Block compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Block's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Block's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Block analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Financial Milestones: Block's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Block's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Block's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Block's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.