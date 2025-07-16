What Analysts Are Saying About Norwegian Cruise Line Stock

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.43, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A 10.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.38.

The perception of Norwegian Cruise Line by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $29.00 $24.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $29.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $27.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $31.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $32.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Announces Buy $25.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 70,000). It operates 33 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 12 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 37,500 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Norwegian Cruise Line's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

