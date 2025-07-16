A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Coursera Through 6 Analysts

Coursera COUR has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.83, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.84% increase from the previous average price target of $10.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Coursera by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coursera. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coursera compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Coursera's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coursera's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coursera's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coursera's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coursera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

