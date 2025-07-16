Expert Outlook: Ameren Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Ameren AEE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.38, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 1.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $104.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ameren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $104.00 $103.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $111.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $104.00 Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $100.00 $91.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $102.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $113.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $103.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $112.00 $108.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Overweight $103.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $101.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $105.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ameren's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ameren's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameren analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas through the company's two main subsidiaries, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and approximately 1 million natural gas customers accross its two service territories.

Understanding the Numbers: Ameren's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ameren showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.47% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.