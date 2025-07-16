What Analysts Are Saying About CoStar Group Stock

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CoStar Group CSGP over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $82.67, with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 4.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $79.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CoStar Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $70.00 $65.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $83.00 $83.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $65.00 $63.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $95.00 $93.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $98.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CoStar Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CoStar Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CoStar Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CoStar Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CoStar Group Better

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

