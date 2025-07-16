Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Douglas Emmett

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Douglas Emmett DEI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 13.92% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.33.

The standing of Douglas Emmett among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $17.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $19.00 $21.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $20.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Douglas Emmett compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Douglas Emmett's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Douglas Emmett's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Douglas Emmett Inc is an integrated, self-administered, and self-managed REIT. It is an owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in coastal submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The group focuses on owning, acquiring, developing, and managing a substantial market share of office properties and multifamily communities in neighborhoods with supply constraints, high-end executive housing, and key lifestyle amenities. Its properties are located in the Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Burbank, Century City, Olympic Corridor, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills and Westwood submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, and in Honolulu, Hawaii. It has two business segments, the office segment and the multifamily segment.

A Deep Dive into Douglas Emmett's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Douglas Emmett's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Douglas Emmett's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Douglas Emmett's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Douglas Emmett's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

