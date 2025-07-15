Boston Beer Co Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Boston Beer Co SAM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $239.17, a high estimate of $279.00, and a low estimate of $187.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.89%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boston Beer Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $230.00 $285.00 Nadine Sarwat Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $230.00 $270.00 Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $187.00 $219.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $279.00 $279.00 Sean King UBS Raises Neutral $279.00 $265.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $230.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Beer Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boston Beer Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boston Beer Co

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the US, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates almost all sales in the US.

Boston Beer Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boston Beer Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.53% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

