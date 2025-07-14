Demystifying US Foods Hldg: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated US Foods Hldg USFD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $86.75, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.48% increase from the previous average price target of $80.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive US Foods Hldg is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $84.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $95.00 $85.00 Karen Holthouse Citigroup Announces Buy $95.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $82.00 $70.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $84.00 $83.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of US Foods Hldg's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of US Foods Hldg's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind US Foods Hldg

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor that distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. It has nearly 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with more than 70 locations that provide customers with food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. The company operates in one business segment in which it markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

Key Indicators: US Foods Hldg's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, US Foods Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.49% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Foods Hldg's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: US Foods Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

