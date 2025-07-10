Charles Schwab Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Charles Schwab SCHW during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Charles Schwab, presenting an average target of $96.21, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.28% from the previous average price target of $88.85.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Charles Schwab's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $89.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $102.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $97.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $82.00 $65.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $95.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $84.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $76.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $100.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $96.00 $95.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $93.00 $90.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles Schwab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Charles Schwab: A Closer Look

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Charles Schwab's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

