Assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 26 Financial Analysts

26 analysts have shared their evaluations of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 7 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $769.35, accompanied by a high estimate of $975.00 and a low estimate of $547.00. A 10.42% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $858.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $754.00 $755.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $800.00 $950.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $560.00 $633.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $600.00 $800.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $755.00 $958.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $580.00 $700.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $943.00 $943.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $700.00 $600.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $958.00 $1081.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $810.00 $940.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $950.00 $1000.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $940.00 $975.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $804.00 $917.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $943.00 $1051.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $700.00 $750.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $800.00 $865.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $633.00 $768.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Neutral $587.00 $652.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $900.00 $925.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Neutral $652.00 $759.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $975.00 $1004.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $850.00 $1152.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $695.00 - Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $547.00 $575.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $917.00 $1019.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Delving into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Background

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.