What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.0, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 2.56% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.50.

A clear picture of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.00 $19.50 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $19.50 $19.00 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.50 $20.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Blackstone Mortgage Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.85% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, Blackstone Mortgage Trust faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

