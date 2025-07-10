Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss The Hartford Insurance Gr Stock

Analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $140.33, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $135.83, the current average has increased by 3.31%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive The Hartford Insurance Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $138.00 $134.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $142.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $142.00 $145.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $115.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $139.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of The Hartford Insurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of The Hartford Insurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of The Hartford Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About The Hartford Insurance Gr

The Hartford Insurance Group Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust, and integrity. The Company currently conducts business principally in five reportable segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Business Insurance.

A Deep Dive into The Hartford Insurance Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining The Hartford Insurance Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.8% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.23%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The Hartford Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

